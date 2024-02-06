Here are all the Korean shows and movies coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has announced its slate of Korean shows and movies that will premiere on the streaming service in 2024, including new seasons of Hellbound, Sweet Home and more.

Today (February 6), Netflix teased 25 upcoming Korean shows that will premiere on the platform in 2024, including original scripted productions, brand-new unscripted series and acquired shows.

Among these are brand-new seasons of fan-favourite series. On the scripted side, it includes Sweet Home season 3 (set to premiere in Q2) Gyeongseong Creature season two (Q3), Hellbound Season 2 (Q4), as well as the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game. Meanwhile, hit unscripted shows such as Physical: 100 season 2 (Q2), Single’s Inferno season 4 and Zombieverse season 2 (both Q4) will also be making their return this year.

Advertisement

Also coming to Netflix this year are shows based on popular IPs, such as Parasyte: The Grey (set to premiere in Q2), a Korean take on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s popular manga series, and webtoon adaptations Chicken Nugget (Q1, starring Ryu Seung-ryong) and The 8 Show (Q2, starring Ryu Jun-yeol).

Other original scripted shows set to hit Netflix in 2024 include high school K-drama Hierarchy (Q2), mystery-thriller The Frog and political drama The Whirlwind (both Q3). Squid Game star Gong Yoo will also be leading his own series, titled The Trunk (Q4). They join the previously announced A Killer Paradox, which premieres this Friday (February 9).

On the unscripted side, new series include two previously announced shows, Agents of Mystery (Q1, starring aespa‘s Karina) and Super Rich in Korea (Q2, hosted by GOT7‘s BamBam and OH MY GIRL‘s Mimi), plus reality competition The Influencer (Q3).

Netflix will also premiere four original films in 2024, including the upcoming My Name is Loh Kiwan (March 1, starring Song Joong-ki), action movie Officer Black Belt (Q3, starring Kim Woo-bin), sci-fi disaster flick The Great Flood (Q4, starring Park Hae-soo) and historical film Uprising (Q4, directed by Park Chan-wook).

Non-original Netflix productions hitting the streaming service include Queen of Tears (Q1, starring Kim Soo-hyun) and Resident Playbook (Q2, a spin-off of Hospital Playlist), alongside the currently airing K-dramas Doctor Slump and Captivating the King.

Scripted series:

A Killer Paradox – Premiering on February 9

Chicken Nugget – Premiering in Q1

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 – Premiering in Q3

Hierarchy – Premiering in Q2

Hellbound season 2 – Premiering in Q4

Mr. Plankton – Premiering in Q4

Parasyte: The Grey – Premiering in Q2

Queen of Tears – Premiering in Q1

Resident Playbook – Premiering in Q2

Squid Game season 2 – Premiering in 2024

Sweet Home season 3 – Premiering in Q2

The 8 Show – Premiering in Q2

The Frog – Premiering in Q3

The Trunk – Premiering in Q4

The Whirlwind – Premiering in Q3

Unscripted series:

Advertisement

Agents of Mystery – Premiering in Q1

Physical: 100 season 2 – Premiering in Q2

Risque Business: The Netherlands and Germany – Premiering on February 20

Single’s Inferno season 4 – Premiering in Q4

Super Rich in Korea – Premiering in Q2

The Influencer – Premiering in Q3

Zombieverse season 2 – Premiering in Q4

Movies:

My Name is Loh Kiwan – Premiering on March 1

Officer Black Belt – Premiering in Q3

Uprising – Premiering in Q4

The Great Flood – Premiering in Q4