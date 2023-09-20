All members of BTS renew contracts with Big Hit Music

All seven members of popular K-pop boyband BTS have renewed their contracts with Big Hit Music, a subsidiary owned by South Korean media giant HYBE.

This is according to a statement by Big Hit Music, as seen by several South Korean news outlets including Yonhap News Agency and Sports Chosun, following a decision by the company’s board of directors.

Per Sports Chosun, the renewal of the BTS members’ contracts will not all happen at the same time. Instead, they will happen individually and sequentially, taking into account the military service status of the various members.

“With the renewal of their contracts, we hope will be able to share with everyone a full group promotional period for BTS in 2025,” the K-pop agency said in the statement, as translated by Koreaboo. “HYBE and Big Hit Music will do everything we can to support and further improve BTS’ status.”

HYBE’s statement comes shortly after BTS member RM said that the boyband will “be back for sure” during a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse last month. Notably, BTS have been on an extended break since mid-2022 to “explore some solo projects”.

Earlier this year, HYBE and Big Hit Music founder Bang Si-hyuk said that the plan for BTS to reunite in 2025 had not been confirmed. “We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will’,” Bang said during an appearance at the Gwanhun Forum. “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target [the date of 2025].”