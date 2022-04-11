All Time Low to perform in Manila this August

All Time Low have announced a concert in Manila this August.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

“Philippines, it’s been way too long,” the band wrote when announcing the news on social media on Sunday (April 10). The concert will take place on August 15 at the Mall Of Asia arena in Manila with support from local band Chicosci.

Tickets will go on sale on May 1 via SM Tickets. The concert will only be open to fully vaccinated patrons, with relevant health and safety protocols implemented throughout the arena.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement post below.

The Manila concert is the only Southeast Asian show date that All Time Low have announced so far. Following the Philippines show, they will perform two shows in Japan for Summer Sonic festival. It is currently unclear if more shows within the region will be announced.

All Time Low most recently released the single ‘Ghost Story’ with Cheat Codes in September. Prior to that, they released a string of singles, including ‘PMA’ with Pale Waves and ‘Monsters’ featuring Demi Lovato and Blackbear, throughout 2021. Their latest album, ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’, was released in April 2020.

In February, it was reported that All Time Low had filed a libel lawsuit against social media users who alleged that the group had sexually harassed or assaulted teen fans – claims that the band denied when they first emerged in 2021.

Advertisement

All Time Low are the latest band to announce a show in Manila. Last week, American rapper Russ announced a November 5 show at the Mall Of Asia area. Other acts who have announced new concerts or are set to stage rescheduled gigs in the Philippines this year include Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, The Maine and Boys Like Girls.