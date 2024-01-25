Alleged Taylor Swift stalker arrested for third time in five days

An alleged stalker of Taylor Swift has been arrested for a third time in five days outside her New York home.

33-year-old David Crowe was first arrested outside the singer’s townhouse in the Tribeca district on January 20 after he allegedly tried to enter the residence.

On Monday (January 22), he was arrested again and charged with harassment and stalking after trying to enter the house once again.

Yesterday (January 24), Crowe was arrested a third time, just after he faced a judge regarding his previous arrest for the first break-in attempt.

NBC New York were told by police that Crowe was released from court around midday on Wednesday, and arrested again just after 1.30pm.

The complaint said that he has been asked not to approach the building 10 times, and has been spotted there 30 times in the last two months.

Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said: “[His] continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court.”

Swift has previously faced numerous issues with alleged stalkers at her New York residence, as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

Last summer, a man from Indiana was arrested and charged with stalking and harassing Swift after he made numerous attempts to contact the star at home and through social media.

Back in 2022, a man faced trespassing and stalking charges after allegedly entering two New York homes linked to Swift.

A stalker also broke into Swift’s NYC townhouse in 2018, and was found taking a nap in the property. He was subsequently sentenced to six months in jail.