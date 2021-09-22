Alt-J share new single ‘U&ME’ from upcoming fourth album ‘The Dream’

Alt-J have announced their fourth album ‘The Dream’ and shared its first track, ‘U&ME’ – you can listen to it below.

The new single is described as the trio’s “most honest song to date” and arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Prosper Unger-Hamilton, the brother of band member Gus.

“It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now,” Gus explained of ‘U&ME’.

The track emerged during soundchecks for Alt-J shows across the globe, with frontman Joe Newman saying that it then “gathered momentum on its own”.

As for Alt-J’s upcoming album, ‘The Dream’ presents “both beauty and darkness […] often seamlessly merging on the same track, a purposeful choice that pays dividends across the record”.

The project will feature “true-crime inspired stories and tales of Hollywood and the Chateau Marmont”, while offering fans some of the trio’s “more personal moments to-date”.

‘The Dream’ is set for release on February 11 – you can pre-order/pre-save it here and see the official artwork below.

Alt-J have also announced a North American headline tour for 2022, which will kick off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 25.

The full schedule is as follows:

FEBRUARY 2022

25 – Pittsburgh – Petersen Event Center

26 – Washington DC – The Anthem

MARCH 2022

01 – Nashville TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

02 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena

04 – Tampa FL – Yuengling Center

05 – Hollywood FL – Hard Rock Live

06 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater

09 – Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum

12 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

13 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

15 – St Louis MS – Chaifetz Arena

16 – Detroit MI – Masonic Temple Detroit

19 – Chicago IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

20 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory

23 – Denver CO – 1STBANK Center

25 – San Diego CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

26 – Santa Barbara CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

27 – Los Angeles CA – Staples Center

29 – Seattle WA – Wamu Theater

30 – Vancouver VA – Pacific Coliseum

APRIL 2022

01 – San Francisco CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

03 – Las Vegas NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

05 – Salt Lake City UT – UCCU Center

07 – Kansas City KS – Cable Dahmer Arena

08 – Cincinnati OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

09 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center

11 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden

13 – Philadelphia PA – TC Pavilion at The Mann

14 – Boston MA – Agganis Arena

15 – Montreal QC – Place Bell

17 – Toronto ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Alt-J teased their comeback last week, sharing the ‘U&ME’ title and release date on social media.

The band’s previous album, ‘Relaxer’, came out in 2017. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[It’s] a tight 40 minutes of music that builds a very modern wall of sound. Great album, if not entirely relaxing.”