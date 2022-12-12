Altimet says he will give ‘Aduh Malaysia’ royalties to P. Ramlee’s family

Malaysian rapper-turned-politician Altimet has pledged to give all royalties from his song ‘Aduh Malaysia (Sakau Sakau Sakau)’ to the family of the late legendary actor-musician P. Ramlee.

On Twitter last week (December 8), Altimet said the proceeds made from his track would hopefully assist P. Ramlee’s family, who he said are due to lose their entitlement to royalties from his life’s work next year.

The chorus of the track, which Altimet released in September, samples P. Ramlee’s song ‘Hoi Hoi Ya Hoi’, a soundtrack to his 1961 hit comedy film Ali Baba Bujang Lapok.

Sebenarnya sy lepaskan semua royalti lagu ni ke waris Allahyarham Tan Sri P Ramlee. 2022 antara tahun terakhir utk waris2nya dapat hasil harta intelek dia. Hak ni lupus 50 lepas pencipta meninggal. Lagi ramai org nyanyi lagi byk diorang dapat. So Terimalah kasih semua. 🫶🏽 https://t.co/DcCCkzhGPC — Altimet.eth (@altimet) December 8, 2022

Advertisement

“Actually, I [want to] release all the royalties of this song to the kin of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee. The year 2022 is one of the last years for his family to benefit from his intellectual property,” Altimet said on Twitter.

“This right [to royalties] would expire 50 years after the creator dies. The more people play it [‘Aduh Malaysia’], the more they [P. Ramlee’s] family will get. So, thank you all.”

Altimet, whose real name is Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad, was responding to a fan who jokingly asked if he would claim royalties from political rivals and supporters of the Perikatan Nasional coalition for singing ‘Aduh Malaysia’ after it won a parliamentary by-election in Padang Serai, Kedah last week.

In another tweet, Altimet said he had planned to give away the royalty rights since 2016, but he had made recent alterations to the song before releasing it this year to suit Malaysia’s current political situation.

“Allahyarham [the one who is blessed] died in 1973. Next year would be the last [for family royalties], so what gives[?] Thanks to all who made the song viral. I cannot repay your kindness individually.”

Benda ni dah lama rancang. Lagu siap 2016. Update sikit 2021/22. Sentimen rakyat kena pada masa ni. Allahyarham meninggal 1973. Apa lagi. Terima kasih semua yg viralkan lagu ni. Sy tak mampu balas jasa satu persatu. 🫶🏽 — Altimet.eth (@altimet) December 8, 2022

Advertisement

Last Friday, Altimet told NME Asia that he has yet to receive any response from P. Ramlee’s next of kin, but said the distribution of payments would be handled by the relevant authorities regardless.

“I believe the MACP (Music Authors Copyright Protection) will handle the distribution of royalties,” he said in a brief message.

‘Aduh Malaysia’, which Altimet released in September this year, took aim at corruption in the country ahead of Malaysia’s general election on November 19.

In April last year, Altimet joined the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), also known as the People’s Justice Party, which is now leading the federal government under a unity government arrangement.