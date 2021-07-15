Altimet, Azmyl Yunor taking part in Malaysian pandemic benefit livestream

This weekend, Altimet, Azmyl Yunor and more Malaysian entertainers will participate in the livestream Derma Kilat Rakat that aims to raise funds for pandemic relief.

Organised by Projek Bangsa Malaysia, the livestream will take place this Saturday (July 17) and feature singer-songwriter Azmyl Yunor, hip-hop artist-turned-politician Altimet, actor Bront Palarae (Satan’s Slaves), comedian Douglas Lim, and various activists and public leaders.

Derma Kilat Rakyat aims to raise RM3million for non-governmental organisations currently serving communities hit hardest by the ongoing pandemic.

The event will begin at 11am (Malaysia time) and will broadcast on Projek Bangsa Malaysia’s Facebook page. While a full schedule has not been released, Yunor informed fans on Instagram that he is slated for “a short 10-min set between 3-4pm!”.

“We’re drowning in a sea of Covid-19, economic hardships, and ‘leaders’ who are fighting each other instead of fighting for us. The only way we will get out of this crisis is if we fight for each other,” Projek Bangsa Malaysia wrote.

Projek Bangsa Malaysia is a project formed by Islamic organization Abim and youth group Projek Wawasan Rakyat. Earlier this week, a video they released, which contains startling soundbites by anonymous medical frontliners, went viral in Malaysia. One interviewee likened Malaysia’s healthcare system to a sinking ship, with another comparing their situation to India’s current crisis.

Malaysia reported a record-high number of cases at 11,618 yesterday. Meanwhile, according to The Straits Times, its government is exploring options to ease social restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens.

Earlier this year, Altimet, who retired from performing in 2018, entered politics by joining the country’s main opposition party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). Last September, Azmyl Yunor released his fourth studio album ‘John Bangi Blues’.