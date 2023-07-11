Alvvays announce Asia 2023 tour dates

Alvvays have announced the full list of tour dates for Asia this year.

Announced today (July 11), the band took to social media to share a tour poster, which indicates stops in Taipei, Singapore and more between November and December. Also included in their tour dates are festival slots at Joyland Jakarta and Bangkok’s Maho Rasop Music Festival.

Check out the announcement below.

alvvasia fall 23 comin in hot

presale weds 10am local pw BLUEREV

onsale friday 10am local

tickets https://t.co/uGmLEOicSN

Elsewhere in the tour, Alvvays are also set to perform three shows in Japan – namely Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.

Pre-sale tickets to the tour go live tomorrow (Wednesday, July 12) at 10am local time via Alvvays’ official website, with the code ‘BLUEREV’. General tickets then go on sale on Friday (July 14) at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, tickets to the band’s show at Maho Rasop are already on sale and can be purchased here.

Alvvays’ Asia 2023 tour dates are:

November 22 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy Taipei

November 24 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre

November 26 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Joyland Jakarta

November 28 – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Shinjuku

November 29 – Nagoya, Japan – Electric Lady Land

November 30 – Osaka, Japan – Big Cat

December 03 – Bangkok, Thailand – Maho Rasop Music Festival

Alvvays last released their third studio album ‘Blue Rev’ in October last year. That record scored a four-star review from Will Richards for NME. Richards wrote: “‘Blue Rev’ stands as an ode to continuing to evolve despite obstacles, slowly honing and tweaking your craft, and keeping on moving. It’s another total delight from the Canadians.”