Listen to Alvvays’ reflective new single ‘Easy On Your Own?’

Alvvays have shared their brand new single ‘Easy On Your Own?’ – you can listen to it below.
The song is the second to be previewed from the Canadian band’s forthcoming third studio album ‘Blue Rev’, which is due for release via Transgressive on October 7.
Following on from the arrival last month of the LP’s lead single ‘Pharmacist’, Alvvays have now shared ‘Easy On Your Own?’.
You can listen to the track in the below visualiser.
You can see the tracklist for Alvvays’ ‘Blue Rev’, which has been described in a press release as the band’s “most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative” album yet, below.
- ‘Pharmacist’
- ‘Easy On Your Own?’
- ‘After The Earthquake’
- ‘Tom Verlaine’
- ‘Pressed’
- ‘Many Mirrors’
- ‘Very Online Guy’
- ‘Velveteen’
- ‘Tile By Tile’
- ‘Pomeranian Spinster’
- ‘Belinda Says’
- ‘Bored In Bristol’
- ‘Lottery Noises’
- ‘Fourth Figure’
Alvvays will head out on a North American tour in October, with dates running through to mid-November. You can see their tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.
October
14 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre
15 – Minneapolis MN, First Ave
18 – Salt Lake City UT, The Depot
19 – Boise ID, Knitting Factory
20 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom
21 – Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre
22 – Seattle WA, Moore Theatre
24 – Arcata CA, Arcata Theatre Lounge
26 – San Francisco CA, Fillmore
27 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
29 – Los Angeles CA, Wiltern
30 – San Diego CA, Observatory North Park
November
2 – Austin TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
4 – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall
5 – Dallas TX, The Studio at The Factory
7 – Atlanta GA, Variety Playhouse
8 – Nashville TN, Marathon Music Works
9 – Asheville NC, Orange Peel
11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
12 – Philadelphia PA, Franklin Music Hall
15 – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall
16 – New York NY, Kings Theater
18 – Boston MA, Roadrunner