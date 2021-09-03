ALYPH drops new songs ‘Skali Lagi’ and ‘Show Me Colours’

Singaporean hip-hop artist ALYPH has released the new EP ‘III/III’, which includes the two fresh songs ‘Skali Lagi’ and ‘Show Me Colours’.

These are ALYPH’s first new solo material since the 2020 single ‘Adakah Kau Mendengar?’, which is the opening track of the EP. Both songs are produced by ALYPH under his Magic Potions production moniker.

Last night, ALYPH dropped a purple-hued video for ‘Skali Lagi’, directed by fidz.bare and starring the artist and a woman in a state of romantic tension.

Advertisement

Watch it and stream the full EP below:

“My motivation for making music is that it cannot sound like everything I’m hearing right now,” ALYPH – real name Alif Abdullah – said of ‘III/III’ in a press statement. “Who am I to feel like this, if I’m churning out the same kind of material?”

Released on Def Jam Recordings SEA, ‘III/III’ is one of a trilogy of projects that ALYPH intends to drop in the lead-up to his first album. “I love making projects rather than releasing singles,” ALYPH told NME in an interview published January this year. “So I’ll drop these EPs first and then I’ll drop the album.” At the time of his conversation with NME, the song ‘Kejap’ was on the EP’s tracklist; it was swapped out for ‘Skali Lagi’.

Advertisement

ALYPH has been active in the past year, producing Joe Flizzow’s ‘Ciao’, which features Jay Park and MK, and appearing on the song ‘Watch Yourself’ by Locals Only Sound alongside fellow Def Jam SEA rappers Yung Raja, Daboyway and more.