ALYPH teams up with Dato Seri Vida for the new track ‘SWIPE’

Singaporean rapper ALYPH has teamed up with Malaysian cosmetics mogul and social media personality Dato Seri Vida for his latest single ‘SWIPE’.

The single arrived on October 21 ahead of the music video on October 28, and sees Dato Seri Vida opening the track with her infamous laugh and the proclamation “As long as you have a direction, who care?” as ALYPH launches into a laid-back, swaggering verse that goes “Tak nak jaga hati / Lebih baik aku jujur / Dah banyak situasi yang ku mengalami / Biar takde yang ku kesali”: “Don’t want to care about your feelings / It’s better if I’m honest / I’ve been through many situations / As long as there aren’t any I regret”.

Watch the music video for ‘SWIPE’ below.

In an interview with NME at Baybeats 2022 ahead of the single’s release, ALYPH revealed that Dato Seri Vida’s cameo came about at the last minute after he took a sample of the mogul’s laugh for the track and showed it to his label. “I wanted people to feel confident listening to the song” ALYPH explained, adding, “It’s a showcase of a character, and that’s what I wanted to bring to the song.”

“I feel like the whole song is also how she brings her life about – she really does not care what you think. If she thinks it’s good for her future and her family, she’ll do it.”

The rapper previously released the EP ‘III/III’ in September, featuring his first new solo material since the 2020 single ‘Adakah Kau Mendengar?’ in the two new tracks ‘Skali Lagi’ and ‘Show Me Colours’. The EP is also part of a trilogy of projects that ALYPH intends to drop in the lead-up to his debut album, though he has not revealed any further details on when the other EPs will be released.

In 2021, ALYPH also produced the Joe Flizzow single ‘Ciao’, which featured Jay Park and MK. He also appeared on the track ‘Watch Yourself’ by Locals Only Sound alongside fellow Def Jam SEA rappers Yung Raja, Daboyway and more.