“Am I table? Yes I am!” – Watch Metallica Ikea spoof advert

Internet jokester Lars von Retriever has created a spoof Ikea table advert using a Metallica soundtrack – check out the ‘Metallikea’ advert below.

The advert shows off a ‘Hätfield table’, a supposed Metallica and Ikea collaboration retailing for “27 bucks”, and uses a version of the metal legends’ cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil?’ – except James Hetfield is singing about a table.

“My mother was a table,” ‘sings’ James Hetfield. “She was burned alive / Thankless and unstable / For the tears I cried.”

“My father was a table, too,” the song continues. “Don’t want to see his face / All blistered and burnt / Can’t hide my disgrace.”

The joke riffs on a frequently memed line from a song, ‘The View’, that Metallica worked on with Lou Reed, on which Hetfield declares, “I am the table.” The song was taken from the pair’s much-maligned 2011 collaborative album ‘Lulu’.

Check out the video below:

Metallica will release their first album in almost seven years, ’72 Seasons’, on April 14. Only one single, ‘Lux Æterna’, has been shared with fans so far.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the forthcoming new record’s name in a press release, frontman James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry,” he added.

Following the release of ’72 Seasons’, the band will embark on their ‘M72’ World Tour, in which they will play two shows in each city on two consecutive nights with two completely different setlists and different opening acts. Single-night tickets have just been announced for the tour – you can find out more here.

As part of the tour, Metallica will be bringing the show to Download Festival for their first headline slot there since 2012, where they will top the bill on the Thursday and Saturday. This year’s edition of the festival has been extended to four days in celebration of its 20th anniversary.