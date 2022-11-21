Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS and Harry Styles among winners at 2022 American Music Awards

This year’s edition of the American Music Awards (AMAs) has just wrapped up, with the biggest winners of the night including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and Harry Styles.
Swift was the overall champion this year, taking home all six of the AMAs she was nominated for; in addition to winning the titles of Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist, last year’s re-recorded version of ‘Red’ scored her the awards in both genre’s corresponding Favorite Album categories. From that album, too, ‘All Too Well’ took out the award for Favorite Music Video.
On the flipside, Styles took home the award for Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Morgan Wallen won Favorite Male Country Artist. Wallen also scored the title of Favorite Country Song with ‘Wasted On You’, while Styles took out Favorite Pop Song with ‘As It Was’.
Elsewhere in the artist-led categories, winners included Dove Cameron (for New Artist Of The Year), Coldplay (Favorite Touring Artist), Dan + Shay (Favorite Country Duo Or Group), Yahritza Y Su Esencia (Favorite Latin Duo Or Group), Machine Gun Kelly (Favorite Rock Artist), For King & Country (Favorite Inspirational Artist), Tamela Mann (Favorite Gospel Artist) and Marshmello (Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist).
Especially notable is BTS’ win for Favorite Pop Duo Or Group – this marks their fourth consecutive win in the category, and makes them the first artist to achieve such a hot streak. The group also won the first-ever award for Favorite K-Pop Artist.
In terms of the other genre-centric categories with gender splits, the respective Favorite Male and Favorite Female awards went to Lamar and Nicki Minaj (Hip-Hop), Chris Brown and Beyoncé (R&B), and Bad Bunny and Anitta (Latin). Lamar also won Favorite Hip-Hop Album (for ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’), while Beyoncé won Favorite R&B Album (for ‘Renaissance’) and Favorite R&B Song (for ‘Break My Soul’).
Meanwhile, this year’s AMAs featured three more new awards; the first-ever Favorite Rock Song title was given to Måneskin for ‘Beggin’’, while Ghost picked up Favorite Rock Album (for ‘Impera’) and Wizkid picked up Favorite Afrobeats Artist.
The full list of 2022 American Music Awards winners is:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron (WINNER)
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ [WINNER]
Future – ‘Wait For U’ (featuring Drake and Tems)
Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Bad Bunny – ‘Me Porto Bonito’ (featuring Chencho Corleone)
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ [WINNER]
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles (WINNER)
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele – ‘30’
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ [WINNER]
The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ (WINNER)
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood – ‘Denim & Rhinestones’
Luke Combs – ‘Growin’ Up’
Cody Johnson – ‘Human: The Double Album’
Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ [WINNER]
Walker Hayes – ‘Country Stuff: The Album’
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’
Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’
Dustin Lynch – ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ (featuring MacKenzie Porter)
Jordan Davis – ‘Buy Dirt’ (featuring Luke Bryan)
Morgan Wallen – ‘Wasted On You’ (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future – ‘I Never Liked You’
Gunna – ‘DS4EVER’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ (WINNER)
Lil Durk – ‘7220’
Polo G – ‘Hall Of Fame 2.0’
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future – ‘Wait For U’ (featuring Drake and Tems) [WINNER]
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’
Latto – ‘Big Energy’
Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown (WINNER)
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’ (WINNER)
Drake – ‘Honestly, Nevermind’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’
Summer Walker – ‘Still Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ (WINNER)
Muni Long – ‘Hrs And Hrs’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’
SZA – ‘I Hate U’
Wizkid – ‘Essence’ (featuring Tems)
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta (WINNER)
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ (WINNER)
Farruko – ‘La 167’
J Balvin – ‘Jose’
Rauw Alejandro – ‘Vice Versa’
Rosalía – ‘Motomami’
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny – ‘Me Porto Bonito’ (featuring Chencho Corleone)
Becky G and Karol G – ‘Mamii’
Karol G – ‘Provenza’
Rauw Alejandro – ‘Todo De Ti’
Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dos Oruguitas’ (WINNER)
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’
Imagine Dragons and JID – ‘Enemy’
Kate Bush – ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’
Måneskin – ‘Beggin’’ (WINNER)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Ghost – ‘Impera (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons – ‘Mercury: Act 1’
Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Unlimited Love’
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
For King & Country (WINNER)
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
Doe
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann (WINNER)
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello (WINNER)
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Elvis (WINNER)
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things (season 4)
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid (WINNER)
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
Blackpink
BTS (WINNER)
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Twice