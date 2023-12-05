Amber Liu announces new dates for 2024 ‘No More Sad Songs’ world tour

American-Taiwanese singer Amber Liu, a member of K-pop girl group f(x), has announced new dates for her upcoming 2024 ‘No More Sad Songs’ world tour.

Today (December 5), Amber Liu revealed the new Asia, Australia and New Zealand legs of her upcoming 2024 tour. It’ll feature four shows in Asia – in Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore – alongside two Aussie concerts and one New Zealand performance in February and March.

In addition, the f(x) singer also announced that indie pop singer-songwriter Marielle Kraft will join her on the North American leg of the tour, which features eight shows across January 2024. Meanwhile, Liu will also perform one sole show in Europe, at the O2 Academy Islington in London.

Advertisement

Tickets to the newly added Asia, Australia and New Zealand dates for Amber Liu’s upcoming 2024 ‘No More Sad Songs’ world tour will be available on pre-sale from 2pm to 11:59pm CST on December 7. Meanwhile, general ticket sales will start at 2pm on December 8.

The dates for Amber Liu’s 2024 ‘No More Sad Songs’ world tour are:

JANUARY 2024

17: Seattle, Washington, The Crocodile

19: San Francisco, California, August Hall

20: Los Angeles, California, Fonda Theatre

21: San Diego, California, Music Box

23: Chicago, Illinois, Bottom Lounge

24: Toronto, Ontario, The Opera House

26: New York, New York, Irving Plaza

28: Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

30: London, England, O2 Academy Islington

FEBRUARY 2024

20: Tokyo, Japan, The Garden Hall (NEW)

22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ZEPP KL (NEW)

24: Hong Kong, China, KITEC – Rotunda 3 (NEW)

MARCH 2024

12: Sydney, Australia, The Roundhouse (NEW)

14: Brisbane, Australia, The Fortitude Music Hall (NEW)

15: Melbourne, Australia, Festival Hall (NEW)

18: Auckland, New Zealand, The Civic (NEW)

20: Singapore, Singapore, The Theatre at Mediacorp (NEW)

2 HUGE TOUR ANNOUNCEMENTS‼️@mariellekraft will be joining us for tour!!! She has such a dreamy voice🥰 (To Marielle, we can get a lil crazy so hope you ready, so happy to have you with us! love your music🤪🙃) ALSO! ALSO! ALSO! NEW DATES ADDED!!

2.20 – Tokyo

2.22 – Kuala… pic.twitter.com/rjynILbLci — Amber Liu 刘逸云 (@amberliu) December 5, 2023

In other touring news, K-pop boyband MCND have announced the dates and venues for their upcoming 2024 ‘ODD-VENTURE’ tour of the US and Europe. Meanwhile, EVERGLOW have added new Europe dates to their 2023-2024 ‘All My Girls’ tour.