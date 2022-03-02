Amber Li, Jackson Wang release music video for ‘Easier’

f(x)’s Amber Liu has officially released the music video for ‘Easier’, her collaboration with GOT7’s Jackson Wang.

In the newly released visual, Liu is portrayed as a cheerful puppet walking around a colourful room. The visual later cuts to Liu and Wang performing their joint verses on a surface that resembles the moon. “But why the hell would I want to, want to? / Ever try to live without you, out you?” Amber belts out on the chorus.

‘Easier’ is a cut from her latest mini-album ‘Z!’. The record, released on February 25, features seven tracks, of which two were collaborations with rapper LXX and singer Gen Neo. Ahead of the mini-album’s release, Liu had also previewed the music video for ‘Easier’ at the GRAMMY Museum.

‘Z!’ is the last part of Liu’s three-part mini-album series that began with ‘X’ in 2019 and ‘y?’ in 2021. The latter record featured ‘neon’, a collaborative track that featured BtoB member Peniel on the English-language version and Chinese rapper Blow Fever on the Mandarin-language version of the track.

According to a press release, Liu’s mini-album series is a reflection of her journey as an artist. ‘X’ had tackled new beginnings, ‘y?’ dove into Liu’s internal struggles and ‘Z!’ declares her commitment to her identity.

Prior to this release, Liu and ex-CLC member Sorn teamed up with influencer Emily Mei on the latter’s debut single ‘My Domain’. “Working with Emily on the set of the music video was a lot of fun,” Liu said. “I remember hearing about the concept, and seeing it come to life from rehearsing for the fight scenes to the visual effects is so surreal.