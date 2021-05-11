Amber Liu of f(x) shares picturesque music video for ‘Complicated’

Taiwanese-American singer Amber Liu has released a picturesque music video for her ‘Complicated’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms and YouTube on Friday, May 7 alongside the launch of the f(x) member’s latest studio EP, ‘Y?’.

‘Complicated’ – as its title suggests – follows Liu through a wave of emotions as she ponders the highs and lows of a relationship, ultimately coming to the conclusion that despite all the good times, the relationship got too complicated to salvage.

“You learn to love yourself / The way you’re perfect in my eyes / But what’s said was said / Was the point in tryin’ to try/ It’s always complicated,” Liu sings.

The self-directed music video features Liu alone on a beach, clutching flowers as she reflects upon her relationship. Eventually, she lets the flowers go before they fade to dust.

Watch the video for ‘Complicated’ below.

The ‘Complicated’ music video and ‘Y?’ follow Liu’s release of music videos for ‘Blue (Mandarin Version)’ featuring Higher Brothers’ Masiwei and ‘Vegas’ a week prior. The EP also includes English versions of ‘Blue’ featuring Junoflo, and a new track ‘Make It Better’.

Stream Amber Liu’s ‘Y?’ EP below.

Prior to the release of ‘Y?’ and its singles, Liu was best known as a member of South Korean girl group f(x). The group have been inactive since the release of their 2016 single ‘All Mine’ to pursue their solo careers. f(x) parted from SM Entertainment in 2019.