Aminé announces Asia 2023 tour dates

American rapper Aminé has announced a handful of tour dates across Asia this September and October – see the current list of dates below.

Today (August 21), the ‘Caroline’ rapper took to social media to announce four Asia tour dates, which will see him perform in China, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines between September 24 and October 14.

See the tour’s announcement below.

On September 24, Aminé will perform at Hypefest in Qinhuangdao, China, making his debut in the country. October 9 will see the rapper perform at Slow Life Slow Live in Seoul, South Korea before hitting ZeroTokyo in Tokyo, Japan on October 13. The following day, Aminé will perform at Plus63 Festival in Manila, the Philippines, which will also mark his first-ever performance in the country.

It is currently unclear if Aminé will be announcing more shows for the tour.

Tickets to the China show have yet to be announced. However, tickets to the Seoul gig, Japan show and Manila festival appearance are available now. Get your tickets here.

In May, Aminé teamed up with producer extraordinaire Kaytranada for a collaborative album titled ‘Kaytraminé’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Erica Campbell wrote: “Bridging inventive production, confident lyricism, and delightful sonics, it shows off the genius and depth of their cohesive partnership; long may it continue.”

Aminé Asia 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

24 – Hypefest – Qinhuangdao, China

OCTOBER

09 – Slow Life Slow Live – Seoul, South Korea

13 – ZeroTokyo – Tokyo, Japan

14 – Plus63 Festival – Manila, the Philippines