Amon Amarth added to Singapore’s Rockfest 2023 concert series

Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth are slated to perform in Singapore next year as part of the country’s Rockfest 2023 concert series.

Local promoter LAMC Productions made the announcement on Friday (December 23), saying the band’s upcoming showcase there will be taking place at The Coliseum Hard Rock Hotel Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on March 18, 2023.

The promoter said Amon Amarth’s appearance in Singapore will be part of the city state’s Rockfest Concert Series.

“Man your battle stations! Swedish melodic death metal vikings Amon Amarth is on their way to Singapore,” LAMC said on Instagram.

LAMC said the show will begin at 9pm and that tickets will go on sale via Sistic.com.sg. However, other details such as prices and the dates for ticket sales have yet to be made known at press time.

The announcement for Amon Amarth comes less than a day after the promoter Malaysian rockers Hujan’s inclusion in the concert series. Rockfest 2023 has also recently announced concerts by Trivium, Lacuna Coil, and more.

The Swedish band also recently had Bam Margera appear at one of their concerts over the weekend. The 43-year-old musician and Jackass star – who is showing signs of recovery after his pneumonia hospitalisation – was seen filming the show at SOMA in San Diego.

Amon Amarth are also currently headlining a tour in support of their latest album ‘The Great Heathen Army’.