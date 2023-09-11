Amy Winehouse’s band announce special show to honour her 40th birthday

Amy Winehouse’s band have announced details of a special London show, set to celebrate the singer for what would have been her 40th birthday.

The upcoming gig will be held at the KOKO venue in Camden this December and is set to celebrate the life and music of the late singer, as well as the legacy she left behind.

The band set to headline the event are the same musicians who were working with Winehouse from the very start of her career, up until her unexpected death in 2011. This includes her long-term Musical Director and bass player Dale Davis – who is also working as the music consultant on the upcoming Amy biopic, titled Back to Black.

Alongside the original band members, the show will also feature vocals by singer Bronte Shandé, as well as a variety of on-screen visuals and rare footage of the singer.

The one-off special gig will be held in the late musician’s Camden hometown on December 22 – and will celebrate what would have been her 40th birthday this Thursday (September 14). The pre-sale kicks off on the same date at 10am, while the general sale will be held on Friday (September 15). Find tickets here.

This is far from the first time that the band have continued to play in honour of Winehouse since her death over 10 years ago. Last year, the show fronted by Shandé toured all across Europe, and has had numerous dates so far in 2023.

These live shows have also included many festival appearances across the country. Ahead of the slot in Camden – the same borough where the iconic singer lived for many years – The Amy Winehouse Band will also play three shows across Ireland.

All of which will take place towards the end of October, and feature a stop at The Limelight 1 venue in Belfast on October 21.

In other Amy Winehouse news, back in April it was confirmed that fans would be able to get a deeper look into the late singer’s thoughts and life in an upcoming book.

Titled In Her Words, the project featured the singer’s “own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics and family photographs together for the first time,” to provide “a rare insight into the girl who grew up to become a legend”.