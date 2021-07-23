Amy Winehouse’s father says a posthumous album could be in the works

“It might not be as good as ‘Back To Black’ but from what I’ve heard, from the snippets that we might be able to rescue, it’s good.”

The recordings include some of Winehouse’s early, pre-fame material.

“To me, I want to hear all this stuff and I want Amy’s fans to hear all this stuff so they can see she started there and she ended up here,” Mitch added.

According to the late singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins, if the recordings can be saved and an album is released it could be titled ‘The Progression Of Amy’.

Earlier this week Mitch said he wanted his daughter’s legacy to be her enduring talent – not her publicised battles with addiction.

The singer’s family set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation after her death as well as Amy’s Place, an East London shelter designed to accommodate up to 16 women for maintaining their recovery after rehab.

“Amy’s mum Janis and I manage her estate, and yes of course her music still makes a lot of money, what she did has set her whole family up,” Mitch added.

“The thing is, though, and I can’t say this clearly enough, I would give back every penny just to have my daughter back.

“Ten years after her death, she is still looking after her loved ones – her family and many of her friends have been supported by her– and that’s typical of her. She was generous in life and in many ways she still is now.”

A new tribute documentary, Reclaiming Amy, airs tonight (July 23) at 9pm on BBC Two. Read NME‘s four-star review here.