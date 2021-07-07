Amyl and The Sniffers have announced they will return later this year with their second album ‘Comfort To Me’, and have shared their new track ‘Guided By Angels’ – listen below.

The Australian punks will release the follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut on September 10 via Rough Trade Records.

Written during lockdown, the second record from the Melbourne band sees them expanding the influences on their sound – with the likes of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Motörhead and Wendy O Williams all said to be part of their musical palette this time around.

Advertisement

The resulting songs, meanwhile, were mixed long-distance by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and mastered by Bernie Grundman (Michael Jackson, Prince, Dr Dre).

Singer Amy Taylor said: “If you have to explain what this record is like, I reckon it’s like watching an episode of The Nanny but the setting is an Australian car show and the Nanny cares about social issues and she’s read a couple of books, and Mr Sheffield is drinking beer in the sun.

“It’s a Mitsubishi Lancer going slightly over the speed limit in a school zone. It’s realising how good it is to wear track pants in bed. It’s having someone who wants to cook you dinner when you’re really shattered. It’s me shadow-boxing on stage, covered in sweat, instead of sitting quietly in the corner.”

Advertisement

Check out the tracklist for Amyl and the Sniffers’ ‘Comfort To Me’ in full below.

1. ‘Guided By Angels’

2.’Freaks to the Front’

3.’Choices’

4.’Security’

5.’Hertz’

6.’No More Tears’

7.’Maggot’

8.’Captial’

9.’Don’t Fence Me In’

10.’Knifey’

11. ‘Don’t Need A Cunt (Like you to love me)’

12.’Laughing’

13.’Snakes’