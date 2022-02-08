An asteroid was officially named after SOPHIE last year

The International Astronomical Union named an asteroid after the late pop producer SOPHIE last year.

Last year, shortly after the musician’s death, a petition addressed to NASA was launched by fan Christian Arroyo to name the planet TOI 1338 b after SOPHIE, receiving over 95,000 signatures and support from SOPHIE collaborator Charli XCX.

Arroyo shared an update earlier this week revealing that while it may not have been successful, another galactic entity has been renamed to honour the pioneering producer. RE1, an asteroid discovered by Antonín Mrkos at the Kleť Observatory in the Czech Republic, is now officially known as Sophiexeon.

The change was announced by the International Astronomical Union in June of last year. In the documentation, the IAU describe Sophie as “a highly influential Scottish singer, songwriter, and producer” who “changed the landscape of pop music in the early 21st century”.

In their update, Arroyo says they were unaware the asteroid had been renamed until recently. “Sophie has influenced so many of us, and now she will forever be part of the cosmos,” they wrote.

“I thank every single one of you who signed and shared this petition, which itself will be kept up as a memorial to the great Sophie Xeon.”

SOPHIE died in January of last year at the age of 34, after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece. Among those who paid tribute were collaborators Vince Staples, Charli XCX and A.G. Cook.

“[SOPHIE] was laser-focused and exceptionally intelligent, but also sensitive and perceptive,” wrote Cook in his tribute. “It didn’t matter whether we were talking about people or relationships or materials or music — she approached every topic with the love, care and intensity of someone who has truly lived.”

Last month, while speaking as part of an NME Big Read, Alice Glass reflected on working with the producer.

“SOPHIE was one of those people who was talented at everything,” Glass explained. “I’m pretty sure she could play any instrument; pretty intimidating as an artist, but really inspirational.”