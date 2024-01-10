Ed Sheeran announces ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ show in Bangkok

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced a brand-new ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ show in Bangkok, Thailand.

Today (January 10), event organiser AEG Presents Asia announced that Sheeran will be bringing his ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ show to Bangkok, Thailand. It will take place on February 11 at UOB Live, which is set to open in the same month.

Tickets will go on sale exclusively for UOB customers on Wednesday, January 17 at 12pm local time via Thai Ticket Major.

✨ ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ ✨ After his highly anticipated + – = ÷ x Tour, he will be playing, 11 Feb, at UOB LIVE, Bangkok’s new, state-of-the-art live entertainment venue! EXCLUSIVELY for UOB customers, tickets go on sale 17 Jan (Wed), 12pm (THA) on Thai Ticket Major. pic.twitter.com/UYpJbwZ7uQ — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) January 10, 2024

The newly announced ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ show will take place a day after the Bangkok stop of Sheeran’s ongoing ‘+ – = ÷ x’ world tour, which will be held on February 10 at the Rajamangala Stadium.

News of the singer’s ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ show in Bangkok comes just days after Sheeran announced a similar performance, set to take place on February 17 at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore.

‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ in Singapore was previously described in a press release as “a rare opportunity to experience the singer-songwriter perform in… a more intimate environment”.

Sheeran is expected to perform cuts from his two 2023 albums, ‘Autumn Variations’ and ‘Subtract’, alongside a number of his greatest hits, at the upcoming shows.

In related news, Sheeran also recently won first Emmy thanks to music that he wrote for the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso. The singer has since said that he was “not expecting to win at all”, adding that it was a “a real surprise waking up to the news”