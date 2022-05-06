An Honest Mistake team up with Reckless Escapades and Maruxa Lynd for new track ‘Forget Me’

Malaysian pop-punk band An Honest Mistake have released their latest single ‘Forget Me’, featuring hip-hop producer Reckless Escapades and Filipino-Malaysian singer Maruxa Lynd.

Out today (May 6) on all major streaming platforms, the song is described as an ode to all three artists’ punk and emo roots. While all three acts wrote their respective parts separately, they worked on the chorus together.

The song was inspired by An Honest Mistake vocalist Darren Teh’s previous relationship. “The essence of the song is really, ‘I’ve had enough. Forget this. Forget me because you can be the bad guy. I’m not. I’m leaving’,” Teh said in a press statement. Stream ‘Forget Me’ below:

The trio are also set to go on a Malaysian tour titled The Lonely Hearts Club Tour. They will kick off on May 14 in Ipoh before heading to Penang the next day. They will continue the tour in June with shows in Johor Bahru and Melaka.

Tickets are available on the door or via reservation by contacting +60125039020 and +60105506452.

‘Forget Me’ is An Honest Mistake’s second release of the year. It follows their joint effort with bands Patriots and Bright Minder called ‘Bad Dream’ in February.

Meanwhile, Reckless Escapades and Maruxa Lynd have also recently put out new songs ‘Cambridge’ and ‘Gelabah’, respectively.

In March, Teh was among some Malaysian musicians who spoke to NME Asia about a widely criticised live entertainment tax faced by entertainment promoters and show organisers in the state of Selangor.

“Aren’t the artists struggling already? Where is the appreciation and support for arts?” asked Teh, who has organised DIY shows for local bands and touring acts like The Sam Willows and Against The Current.

“The hardest hit industry until now which still hasn’t recovered is the arts and nightlife. It’s like the [government] sees you bleeding, takes a chainsaw and cut[s] you further,” he commented.

In April, the Selangor government agreed to waive the said tax throughout 2022, with the exception for shows featuring foreign acts.