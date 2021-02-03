An unknown producer’s promo single has become the most expensive record ever sold on Discogs

An unknown electronic producer’s vinyl promo single has sold for over $41,000 (£29,800) online.

‘Choose Your Weapon’ by Scaramanga Silk, who has just seven listeners a month on Spotify, was recently bizarrely snapped up on Discogs, making it the site’s most expensive record ever.

The track was self-released in 2008, as a promotional vinyl edition with an accompanying poem, art print and CD.

The listing originally read: “Mega-rare collectible. Unplayed, Mint Condition. Numbered 02 / 20. Contains info sheet, signed record, signed art print [plus CD].”

At the time, the release drew attention from collectors shortly after it dropped when it sold on eBay for $654 (£478).

But its recent sale and listing on Discogs has left both Silk and the site baffled.

“It is very difficult to understand why the release went for that kind of money, as I do not believe that any record is worthy of such a valuation,” Silk told the site, who earned nothing from the sale. “The individual who made the purchase must have had some kind of special connection to the work too … It means a lot that ‘Choose Your Weapon’ is so special to somebody.”

Discogs added: “By several accounts, the release drew attention from collectors shortly after it dropped [in 2008] when it sold on eBay for $654. How that price tag sky-rocketed to over $40,000 remains a mystery.”

Silk said the track, which is not available to stream online, “combined elements of breakbeat, electro and UK rave,” and was influenced by The Prodigy, Drexciya, DJ Hell and Dopplereffekt.

He also said that ‘Choose Your Weapon’ was “a response to the issues around knife and gun crime at that time. Much of the media coverage appeared to be focused on blame rather than looking at solutions.” The producer has since released his only album to date, ‘Designer Scribble’, in 2016.

The sale overtakes the previous Discogs record of $27,500 (£20,000) set for Prince‘s ‘The Black Album’. The 1987 LP was deleted by the late singer before it went on sale.

Meanwhile, an acoustic guitar that Prince used throughout the recording of his 1991 album ‘Diamonds And Pearls’ recently went up for auction.

The auction will be held at Gardiner Houlgate in Corsham, Wiltshire on March 10. The guitar is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £80,000. For more information visit here.