Anarchist punk group Crass have shared a previously unheard version of ‘Sheep Farming In The Falklands’ – you can listen to it below.

The group have also announced a full reissue of all their albums in a collection called ‘The Crassical Collection’.

The new collection, which is released on October 2 via One Little Independent Records, will also include further unreleased bonus tracks and new artwork from long-time collaborator Gee Vaucher. Other inclusions will be new fold-out posters and a new 60-page booklet of linear notes and lyrics.

You can listen to the previously unheard version of ‘Sheep Farming In The Falklands’ here:

Speaking on this iteration of the song, founder Penny Rimbaud said: “A previously unreleased version of ‘Sheep Farming in the Falklands’ written and produced sometime after hostilities had ceased,” referring to the groups well-known arguments.

“The first listener to send us the lyrics in full will be handsomely rewarded. I’ve tried, but despite having written them, I still can’t get it word for word.”

Each of the band’s first six albums, ‘Stations of the Crass’, ‘Feeding of the Five Thousand (The Second Sitting)’, ‘Penis Envy’, ‘Christ – The Album’, ‘Yes Sir, I Will’, and ‘Ten Notes on a Summer’s Day’, will be re-released across two CDs.

The first CD will contain the original album which was re-mastered at Abbey Road Studios by Alex Gordon and Penny Rimbaud.

The second disk, meanwhile, will contain “a mixture of rare and remastered studio recordings” according to a statement.

Their seventh and final full length album from 1986, the compilation ‘Best Before 1984’ has been re-mastered with further rarities added. This is also being shared as part of the collection and will include five posters and a 52-page accompanying booklet.

Rimbaud added: “Number seven – the one that almost got away. This final Crassical Collection double CD contains the original album plus a further album’s worth of related material; good, bad and indifferent.

“Half the band want it out, while the other half wanted out, but hey, here it is in all its glory.”

In a previous feature about the band, NME said: “Before Crass, no matter how sincere and heartfelt bands such as The Clash were, it was just a pose. The politics were something that could be picked up and put down when it suited the bands.

“Crass walked the walk though…They said that anyone could record their own album, book their own shows. They took the awesome things that started in the ’60s – political ideals of gender equality, animal rights, collectivism and environmentalism – and made them apply to punk.”