Anderson .Paak to play DJ sets in Singapore and Bali as DJ Pee .Wee this November

Anderson .Paak is set to spin DJ sets in Singapore and Bali this November under his DJ Pee .Wee moniker.

.Paak will make his first stop at The Lawn Canggu in Bali on November 4, where he will spin a vinyl set featuring funk, soul, groove, and hip-hop hits alongside Grammy Award-winning trumpet player Maurice Brown. .Paak will also have a drum kit and microphone on hand for the show should he decide to abandon the decks in his performance.

Tickets for .Paak’s Bali DJ set are currently available via Megatix starting at IDR700,000 for general admission tickets, rising to IDR1,100,000 at the door. Packages for groups of four and six are also available, inclusive of sofa seating and drinks.

Advertisement

.Paak then heads to Singapore on November 11 to perform at The Annex Studios at the Esplanade. Tickets for his Singapore DJ set will go on sale this October 31 at 10pm local time, though interested parties will have to register for access with organiser Mandala. Early bird tickets will be available at SGD88, rising to SGD108 once early bird sales conclude.

Those looking to purchase tickets at the door will have to fork out SGD118 for a ticket.

.Paak recently revived his collaborative project NxWorries with Knxwledge to release their first single since 2016 in the form of their October 20 track ‘Where I Go’. The song features vocals from H.E.R. and was first teased in 2020 during a live performance at Double Happiness Festival by the duo.

.Paak also teased that NxWorries was in “ALBUM MODE” back in January.

.Paak and his Silk Sonic partner Bruno Mars have also announced that they will not be submitting their November 2021 debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ for consideration at next year’s Grammys. The duo previously picked up the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song Grammys at this year’s ceremony for their single ‘Leave The Door Open’, with Mars stating, “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and, most importantly, sexually bow out of submitting our album this year.”