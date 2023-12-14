André 3000 talks chances of new OutKast music

André 3000 has spoken about the chance of new OutKast music, saying that he wanted the duo to make another album “a long time ago”.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the artist spoke about his debut solo record ‘New Blue Sun’. The 87-minute project consists of minimalist and experimental flute music, and doesn’t contain any rapping.

André opened up in the conversation about where he is currently at musically, and at one point was asked whether his OutKast bandmate Big Boi had reached out to discuss a potential reunion.

“No. To be honest, no,” he responded, after confirming that the pair are “still close”.

“But I think because he knows who I am, and knows what gets me going, he knows what inspires me, he knows when I’m excited about something. You know what I mean?” the musician added.

“So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue. But I’m sure, like… I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want[ed] an OutKast album a long time ago.”

He continued: “And honestly for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation. But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’ You know what I mean? Like how can I do that?

“So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully with will and intent, something will happen.”

André recently explained in another interview that he stopped rapping because it feels “inauthentic” to do so at his age. “I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does,” he said.

“And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy’. What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad’. You can find cool ways to say it, but…”

Elsewhere in his chat with CBS Mornings, the artist said he wants to “keep moving forward” and “[doesn’t] necessarily like looking back”. You can watch the full video interview above.

OutKast released their sixth and final studio album, ‘Idlewild’, back in 2006. The duo then reunited to headline Coachella in 2014 before heading out on a wider comeback tour that year.

Their performance at the California festival’s first weekend was met with lukewarm reviews, and the pair returned on weekend two with a revamped setlist and show. In another new interview, 3000 revealed that Prince once called him to explain what went wrong with the first gig.