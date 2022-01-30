André 3000 trends on Twitter after fan shares heartwarming encounter

André 3000 has gone viral after a heartwarming story and thoughtful text message he sent a fan have been shared on Twitter.

Responding to a tweet asking people to share their “strangest interaction” with a celebrity, Jason Roth recalled the time he met the OutKast rapper on a ferry ride to Alcatraz in the early 2010s.

“Once Andre 3000 was on my ferry ride to Alcatraz and I said hi,” Roth wrote. “My 6 y.o. autistic son came over and started talking his ear off about German Shepherds, his obsession at the time. Andre talked to him about dogs for like 20 mins.”

Roth added that he and André exchanged numbers and then four years later he received a text from him, which he shared a screenshot of.

The text read: “Hi Jason. I was searching for a name and yours popped up. I remember our cool encounter on the boat. Ha. How’s the kid? I’m living in NYC now. So if you’re ever here please reach out.”

Roth, who shared a photograph of himself with the rapper from the ferry ride, went on to add that he and André tried to reconnect one time but were unable to as Three Stacks was away shooting a movie.

“Wow, thanks nice people,” Roth wrote. “We did try to reconnect in NYC one time but he was away shooting a movie. We’ve exchanged texts a few times and he’s as cool as you’d hope. My son was too shy to take a pic with him but I couldn’t resist.”

He added: “We were goofing, I’m not that serious looking.”

The ever elusive André made an appearance on the deluxe edition of Kanye West‘s last album, ‘DONDA’, on the track ‘Life Of The Party’.

The track was first leaked by Drake back in September during a US radio broadcast amid his long-running feud with West (which they recently squashed). However, the version on the ‘DONDA’ deluxe does not contain the Drake diss which appeared on the original version the Toronto rapper leaked.

The track didn’t make the initial cut of ‘DONDA’ because of the explicit lyrics in André 3000’s verse. The explicit words are bleeped out in the newly released version.

In a statement he issued through a representative, the OutKast rapper said: “A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the [‘DONDA’] album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the [‘DONDA’] concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss.

“I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

He also spoke on Drake and West’s ongoing feud, noting what when he agreed to collaborate with the latter, the verse ripping Drake was not a part of the track.