Andrew Bird announces new album ‘Inside Problems’ and shares single ‘Underlands’

Andrew Bird has announced details of his new album ‘Inside Problems’ – you can listen to his new single ‘Underlands’ below.

The US singer/songwriter will follow up his 2020 solo album ‘Hark!’ with the new record, which is set for release on June 3 via Loma Vista / Concord.

Speaking about ‘Inside Problems’, which was produced by Mike Viola and recorded live by Bird and his four-piece band, Bird said: “I have so much fun taking my ideas apart before they really have defined themselves as distinct songs, when they’re still in that amoeba-like state.

“I love the feeling of chasing ideas and having them split off and go hang out with another idea and then butting them up against each other to see if they talk to each other.”

Bird has previewed ‘Inside Problems’ this week with the single ‘Underlands’, which you can hear above.

“You just don’t know what’s under the surface, be it the land, the sea, our skin,” Bird explained in a press release about the track. “You could be whistling away, projecting contentedness, when really there’s a swirling twisted mess underneath. Looking up, there’s the knowable universe but unless you get into astrology, you’ll find the stars don’t owe us anything and you’re left less assured than when we thought gods threw down lightning bolts.

“‘Underlands’ introduces an album that deals with the unseen underneath and the membrane that separates your outside problems from your inside problems.”

A short film accompanying the announcement of ‘Inside Problems’ has also been released, which you can view above. You can pre-order the album here and see its tracklist below.

‘Underlands’ ‘Lone Didion’ ‘Fixed Positions’ ‘Inside Problems’ ‘The Night Before Your Birthday’ ‘Make a Picture’ ‘Atomized’ ‘Faithless Ghost’ ‘Eight’ ‘Stop n’ Shop’ ‘Never Fall Apart’

Bird will perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on July 19 in support of ‘Inside Problems’ – you can buy tickets here.