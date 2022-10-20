Andrew Rayel, Dipha Barus and more announced for Djakarta Warehouse Project phase two lineup

Indonesian dance music festival Djakarta Warehouse Project has announced its phase two lineup for its 13th edition this December.

New artists on the first tier of the lineup include New York house producer Acraze, Moldovan trance DJ Andrew Rayel, British trance producer Gareth Emery, Belgian tropical house DJ Lost Frequencies, Australian duo Nervo, Kosovo-Albanian producer Regard, and Whethan.

A new second tier of artists has also been unveiled, featuring Indonesian producer Dipha Barus, Beauz, Chace, Devarra, Winky Wiryawan (featuring Osvaldo Nugroho and Sara Fajira), and W.W.

The announcement arrives after trance icon Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Hardwell, Illenium, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Yellow Claw and Zedd were announced as the festival’s phase one lineup in August.

Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 is scheduled to take place between December 9 and 11 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo Kemayoran) in Jakarta. The third wave of presales for VIP tickets, early entry tickets and General Group Packages are currently available, alongside the fourth wave of General Admission passes. Tickets can be purchased via the festival’s official website.

The December edition of Djakarta Warehouse Project will be its first in-person event since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the festival shifted to a virtual format, the latter event featuring Andrew Rayel, Lost Frequencies, Dipha Barus and Weird Genius.

Djakarta Warehouse Project is one of a number of upcoming Indonesian music events this year, such as Berdendang Bergoyang festival, Joyland Festival Jakarta, and the inaugural edition of 88rising’s Head in The Clouds festival, featuring a stacked lineup including Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Joji and more.