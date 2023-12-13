Andrew W.K. marries ‘Two Broke Girls’ star Kat Dennings

Andrew W.K. married Two Broke Girls star Kat Dennings last month in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony.

The ‘Party Hard’ artist and actor tied the knot at their LA home in a garden ceremony on November 27.

They announced their engagement in May of 2021 after they began dating earlier in the year.

The pair revealed details of their relationship and wedding in a new interview with Vogue, sharing that they met under “mystical circumstances”.

They recalled being aware of each other’s work for years before they eventually crossed paths. “It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other,” said Dennings, who is also known for playing Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”

While they had considered a traditional wedding or eloping, they eventually chose to host the wedding at home. “But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us,” the WandaVision star said. “We realised that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”

There were only about 15 attendees at the ceremony, which included close friends Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. “Everyone was happy and enjoying [themselves] and there wasn’t a dull moment,” Dennings said. “I took my shoes off immediately.”

The actor also revealed that the wedding took place shortly after the death of her father. “My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding – but I realised it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could,” she explained. “My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony. I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man.”

Andrew W.K.’s last album was 2021’s ‘God Is Partying’, which NME said in a four-star review found the artist with an “undimmed” dedication to the cause, adding: “On his 2001 single ‘Party Hard’, the American rocker promised that ‘when it’s time to party, we will always party hard’. Thankfully, nothing has changed.”

Around the release of the album, the artist postponed his US tour and deleted his social media, mostly staying out of the spotlight ever since.