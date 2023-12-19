Andy Cohen responds to Madonna dubbing him a “troublemaking queen”

Andy Cohen has responded to Madonna calling him a “troublemaking queen” at a recent concert in New York.

The longtime host of Watch What Happens Live! took to Instagram yesterday (December 18) to post about the event with a carousel of two videos. The first documented the moment the 65-year-old pop icon playfully called Cohen out while performing at the New York date of her retrospective ‘Celebration’ tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday night (December 16).

“I said how fucking lucky am I, Andy?” she said, aggressively. “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, I’m gonna… you’re gonna be in so much trouble, you little troublemaking queen.” The clip, aimed at the live video feed at the concert, reveals Cohen in the front row, who can be seen mouthing the words “I love you”.

Advertisement

The second clip is a compilation of the times Cohen awarded his “Mazel of The Day” segment to the pop star on his talk show. In one instance, Cohen praised her quick recovery during her performance at the 2015 BRIT Awards, where she fell on stage due to a costume mishap before continuing unscathed.

“How can I not give it to Madonna for the way she composed herself after taking a tumble at the BRIT Awards,” he said. “People may have tuned in to see a performance, but what they got was a lesson on how to be a pro.”

In the post’s caption, Cohen continued to sing her praises, hashtagging “troublemakingqueen” and writing: “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a “troublemaking queen” by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW! Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back.”

Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour kicked off in mid-October with four dates at London’s O2 Arena, marking the tour’s first concerts after she contracted a “serious bacterial infection” which left her in intensive care and derailed the North American leg of the world tour, which would have begun in July.

NME awarded the tour’s opening O2 Arena date five stars, with Nick Levine praising the show’s production value and comprehensive look back at the Queen of Pop’s back catalogue, despite a few technical difficulties.

Advertisement

“The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye,” Levine wrote. “That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”