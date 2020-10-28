‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ musical, featuring Eraserheads songs, to stream online in November

Ang Huling El Bimbo, the stage musical featuring the music of Eraserheads, is returning to online streaming.

After finishing a successful run at Resorts World Manila in August 2019, the musical will now enjoy a limited pay-per-view run on November 28 and 29 via KTX.ph. Access to the stream will cost P600.

Ang Huling El Bimbo, The Hit Musical will be available on pay-per-view via KTX this November!Book your e-tickets here: bit.ly/AHEBonKTXPH#AngHulingElBimbo2020 #AngOnlineElBimbo #RWManila Posted by Resorts World Manila on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Advertisement

The story of Ang Huling El Bimbo centres on four college students, whose friendship is tested after a personal tragedy. The musical features iconic Eraserheads songs such as ‘Pare Ko’ and ‘Alapaap’, along with the title track.

The three-hour-long musical first resurfaced online in May this year when it streamed for 48 hours as strict quarantine procedures commenced in the country.

Audiences will have the option to watch two recorded versions of the show, staged by two different cast ensembles, labelled ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ teams.

The Red cast comprises actors such as Tanya Manalang, Reb Atadero, Vic Robinson, and Lance Reblando, while the Blue cast features the likes of Gab Pangilinan, Bibo Reyes, Boo Gabunada and Phi Palmos.

The Red version of Ang Huling El Bimbo will stream on November 28, 3pm, and on November 29, 8pm. The Blue version is on November 28, 8pm, and on November 29, 3pm.

READ MORE: All the livestreams by Asian artists and festivals to catch in 2020

The musical accumulated 7million views when it streamed in May, Atenews reported. The stream was made available for free by ABS-CBN, encouraging donations to the organisation’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Advertisement

In an interview with NME earlier this year, former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia spoke on his time with the beloved rock band. He also discussed their recent album reissues of ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop’ and ‘Circus’, revealing that a vinyl release for the latter album is projected for mid-2021.