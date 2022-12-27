‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ musical set to return in April

The ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ musical will be returning onstage in April next year, Full House Theater Company has announced.

The production company confirmed the play’s comeback and revealed the show’s full cast today (December 27). Original members Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, Topper Fabregas, Jamie Wilson and Sheila Francisco will be reprising their roles as Hector, young Joy, young Anthony, Sergeant Banlaoi and Tiya Dely, respectively.

Meanwhile, new cast members include singer and music producer Nino Alejandro, indie folk act Bullet Dumas, soloist Anthony Rosaldo, theater actor Paw Castillo and voice teacher Katrine Sunga.

Official show dates as well as ticketing details are yet to be disclosed.

‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’, directed by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario, features the music of iconic rock band Eraserheads. The musical depicts the tale of four friends on growing up and navigating life.

The showcase made its debut in 2018, with its last rerun in 2019. The following year, it was made available for online streaming via KTX.ph in a limited pay-per-view run. In 2021, the production company staged the live concert ‘Ang Muling El Bimbo’ for its homecoming show in lieu of the stage play.

Meanwhile, Eraserheads’ ‘Huling El Bimbo’ reunion concert ended on a high note with a 75,000-strong crowd and an “epic set”, as NME writer Khyne Palumar put it. “In the end, it’s not about the flashy showmanship or the dazzling pyrotechnics. It’s about how much the Eraserheads’ music mattered to fans who moshed, danced, and feverishly howled their lyrics back at the band, lapping up every second they had with the quartet,” Palumar wrote.

Following the show, the rock outfit teased a possible world tour in 2023. Frontman Ely Buendia shared a graphic with the text “World Tour 2023 coming soon” on Instagram over the weekend, while drummer Raymund Marasigan has hinted about it in previous statements.