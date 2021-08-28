Angel Haze drops “woozy, dreamlike” new single, details ‘Girl With A Gun’ EP

Angel Haze (aka Raykeea Wilson) has shared her second track for the year, an atmospheric sliver of wobbling synths, punchy 808s and venomous bars titled ‘Never Seen’, alongside the news of her first longform release in six years.

Clocking in just shy of two minutes long, Wilson cuts straight to the chase on ‘Never Seen’, belting out such explosive lines as: “I am not the type of bitch to be appeased with all the average / I got lots of codependents, ding ding, what’s the tab? / I been known to flip the digits, loose change turn to racks / Put a n**** on the bench If he need time to reflect.”

Have a listen to ‘Never Seen’ below:

In a press release, Wilson explained that ‘Never Seen’ was written as a way for her to experiment with her sound and performance – in particular, “the territories of [her] voice, both in and outside [of her] mind”.

“I wanted to play with different tones and intertwine certain phrases to create a woozy, dreamlike impression,” she said. “This song is my daydream of a life bigger than my eyes can hold. I’m massive. Take it all in.”

‘Never Seen’ comes as Wilson’s second release for 2021, following standalone single ‘Weight’ back in January. The new track will appear on her forthcoming second EP, ‘Girl With A Gun’, set to land on November 19 via Long Flight Home.

“This record, to me, is about taking a shot on yourself, seeing through all the fog and failure and expectation, and understanding that the real target is purpose,” Wilson said.

With an additional five songs on the tracklist, ‘Girl With A Gun’ will be Wilson’s first multi-track record since 2015, when she released the mixtape ‘Back To The Woods’.

In a four-star review, NME said that “by using ‘Back To The Woods’ as a kind of exorcism – a massive splurge of agony and frustration, written and recorded in just two months – Haze places themselves very much back in the world. You can’t hear this and not wonder where on earth, or beyond, they’ll go next.”

The full tracklist for ‘Girl With A Gun’ is:

1. Girl with the Gun

2. Fly Trap

3. The Altar

4. Never Seen

5. Ministry

6. Bullet