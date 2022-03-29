Angel Olsen announces her new album ‘Big Time’ and 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Angel Olsen has announced her new album ‘Big Time’ and shared its lead single ‘All The Good Times’ – you can find tickets to her newly announced UK and Ireland tour dates below.

‘Big Time’, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whole New Mess’ (which featured a host of reworkings of tracks from Olsen’s 2019 LP ‘All Mirrors’), is set for release on June 3 via Jagjaguwar.

A press release notes that ‘Big Time’ “is about the expansive power of new love, written during the time she was coming out as queer, and having her first experience of queer love and heartbreak”.

The new LP was also recorded following the death of Olsen’s parents, who the US artist came out to during the making of ‘Big Time’.

“Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are”, she wrote of that “tearful but relieving conversation” with her parents. “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me.”

Olsen has previewed ‘Big Time’ today (March 29) with the single ‘All The Good Times’, the video for which stars Olsen and her partner and was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch.

“Angel’s story is a gift,” Stuckwisch said about the clip. “It allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly what holds us back from realising our true selves.”

You can see the tracklist for Angel Olsen’s ‘Big Time’ below.

1. ‘All The Good Times’

2. ‘Big Time’

3. ‘Dream Thing’

4. ‘Ghost On’

5. ‘All The Flowers’

6. ‘Right Now’

7. ‘This Is How It Works’

8. ‘Go Home’

9. ‘Through The Fires’

10. ‘Chasing The Sun’

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Big Time’ in October. You can see her upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here when they go on sale on Friday (April 1).

October

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin