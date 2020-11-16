Angel Olsen confirmed as guest on Miley Cyrus’ new album ‘Plastic Hearts’

Angel Olsen has been confirmed as a featured guest on Miley Cyrus‘ upcoming new album, ‘Plastic Hearts’.

Last week, Cyrus shared the tracklist for her much anticipated seventh studio album, which revealed collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

Mark Ronson, who has also worked on the album, has since shared some more information about songs ‘High’, ‘Bad Karma’ and ‘Never Be Me’.

“I love that I get to see the tracklisting at the same time as you all,” the producer tweeted on Saturday (November 14). “It’s makes it so exciting to see these three tracks real, in the flesh and on the album.”

He added: “Honestly, ‘High’ is one of the most beautiful vocals/melodies I’ve ever recorded. And wait til u hear the harms.”

Bad Karma was written at a jam session at Max’s Kansas Xity in 1976 with Ace Frehley and Joan Jett (it wasn’t but u get my drift, shit is pure seedy, rock n roll. Angel Olsen’s guitar cuts like razor wire). — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 14, 2020

Turning his attention to ‘Bad Karma’, Ronson revealed that Olsen played guitar on the track. “‘Bad Karma’ was written at a jam session at Max’s Kansas Xity in 1976 with Ace Frehley and Joan Jett (it wasn’t but u get my drift, shit is pure seedy, rock n roll. Angel Olsen’s guitar cuts like razor wire),” he wrote.

Ronson concluded by talking about ‘Never Be Me’. “And ‘Never Be Me’ is that unapologetic heartbreak shit that you love from ms Miley,” he tweeted. “So psyched for this album.”

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ is set to arrive on November 27 – you can pre-order it here.

Last month, Angel Olsen premiered a new track, ‘Time Bandits’. The previously-unheard song arrived a month and a half after the arrival of her LP ‘Whole New Mess’.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is currently working on a Metallica covers album.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ pop star covered the band’s classic track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ during her rock-orientated performance at Glastonbury 2019, and has recently offered up live renditions of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’.