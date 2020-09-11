Watch Angel Olsen cover George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of George Harrison‘s 1970 track ‘Beware of Darkness’ on her Instagram page.

“The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit,” wrote Olsen in the video’s caption. “Words are good too,” she added, including the song’s lyrics.

Watch Olsen play ‘Beware of Darkness’ below:

‘Beware of Darkness’ originally appeared on Harrison’s third solo album, ‘All Things Must Pass’. Though never released as a single, it’s been frequently covered by other artists since its release. Back in May, Sheryl Crow performed a rendition of the song while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Last month, Olsen released her latest album ‘Whole New Mess’, which featured several “skeletal” versions of songs that would go on to appear on Olsen’s 2019 album ‘All Mirrors’.

Speaking to NME in August as part of a Big Read cover feature, Olsen discussed her reasons behind sharing the solo record, her first since 2012’s ‘Half Way Home’.

“I’m trying to embrace this part of myself that’s unpolished and not perfect,” Olsen explained.

“I’ve been trying so hard to be interesting – and it just fucking doesn’t matter. I like my branding – the black-and-white photos, the suit jacket and dresses and stuff – but does it have anything to do with my music? Absolutely not. It’s a selling point.

“That’s part of what [‘Whole New Mess’] is about. I’ve been trying to dress myself up to be sellable for people. The truth is, I really just believe in my art. Can I just do that for once without having to fucking sell my face?”