Angel Olsen covers Harry Styles’ unreleased track ‘Boyfriends’

Angel Olsen has covered an unreleased new Harry Styles song – hear her rendition of ‘Boyfriends’ below.

‘Boyfriends’ was one of a pair of songs Styles debuted live at the first of his two headline sets at Coachella 2022 last weekend, which was reportedly attended by over 100,000 people.

Taking to TikTok, Olsen shared a stripped-down cover of ‘Boyfriends’ and captioned the post: “This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella).”

Watch it below.

‘Boyfriends’ was debuted alongside another new song called ‘Late Night Talking’. Both are assumed to be taken from Styles’ forthcoming third studio album, ‘Harry’s House’. Following on from the star’s 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, the new 13-track record will arrive globally on May 20.

In a four-star review of Styles’ first Coachella show, NME wrote: “[…] It’s clear that he’s no longer aiming for the rock star lane, but is firmly blazing his own path through it.”

The second weekend of Coachella 2022 is taking place right now in Indio, California – and Styles headlined once again last night (April 23).

At the second show, he was joined on stage by Lizzo to cover Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’ and One Direction single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

During his first Coachella headline set, Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’. He also debuted his recent single ‘As It Was’.

Check out NME’s round-up of the first instalment here.