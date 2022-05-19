Listen to Angel Olsen’s resilient new single ‘Through The Fires’

Angel Olsen has shared her new single ‘Through The Fires’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song is taken from her forthcoming new album ‘Big Time’, which is set for release on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whole New Mess’, which featured a host of reworkings of tracks from Olsen’s 2019 LP ‘All Mirrors’.

‘Through The Fires’ is the third preview of ‘Big Time’ to be released following its title track and her March single ‘All The Good Times’.

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘Through The Fires’, which you can hear in the below lyric video, Olsen said that the track is “the centrepiece statement of this record”.

“It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered,” she added.

Olsen and director Kimberly Stuckwisch recently announced a new film, also titled Big Time, that will premiere on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and via the Amazon Music App next month.

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Big Time’ in October. You can see her upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here.

Advertisement

October

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin