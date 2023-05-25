Angela Bassett shares the last words Tina Turner said to her in powerful tribute

Angela Bassett has paid tribute to the late Tina Turner by sharing the last words the pop icon said to her.

Turner died yesterday at the age of 83 following a long illness, her spokesperson said.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement on her social media pages read.

Advertisement

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Many celebrities have since paid tribute to the legendary singer, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Debbie Harry, Karen O and more.

Bassett – who played the Queen of Rock’n’Roll in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It about Turner’s life and career – shared her own tribute for the late singer, recalling the powerful final words she said to her.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

It went on: “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

Advertisement

“Her final words to me – for me – were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.”

“I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

She concluded that as we “mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence”, Turner “gave us more than we could have ever asked”.

“She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be “simply the best.” Angels sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Beyoncé penned her own touching tribute to Turner as fans also revisited their duet, while Coldplay covered Turner’s ‘Proud Mary’ in tribute at their Barcelona show yesterday.

Fans have also been revisiting footage of Turner’s final performance on her farewell tour, which wrapped up May 5, 2009, at the Sheffield Arena.