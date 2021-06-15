Angels & Airwaves announce sixth album ‘LIFEFORMS’ and world tour

Angels & Airwaves have announced details of their anticipated sixth album ‘LIFEFORMS’, as well as a world tour that will kick off later this year.

The Tom DeLonge-fronted band will release the record on September 24, and confirmed its arrival by launching a renewable hydrogen capsule into space to play the world’s first premiere of the entire album.

Alongside the extravagant announcement, they have also shared the second track from the record ‘Restless Souls’, which you can check out in full below.

“‘Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity – because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” said Tom DeLonge.

He added of the new record: “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”

You can check out the new tour dates in full below, with tickets going on sale here.

July 2021

31 Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza

September 2021

29 Riverside, CA, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

30 San Francisco, CA, Warfield

October 2021

2 Portland, OR, Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

3 Seattle, WA, Showbox SODO

5 Salt Lake City, UT, Union

6 Denver, CO, Filmore

8 Minneapolis, MN, Skyway

10 Detroit, MI, Filmore

12 Newport, KY, Ovation

13 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

15 Oxon Hills (DC), MD, MGM National Harbor

16 Columbus, OH, Express Live

17 Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom

19 Phi, PA, Franklin Music Hall

20 Boston, MA, House Of Blues

22 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

23 New York, NY, Hammerstein

24 Norfolk, VA, NorVA

26 St. Petersburgh, FL, Janus Live

27 Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

28 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

30 Dallas, TX, South Side

31 Austin, TX, ACL Live

November 2021

1 Houston, TX, House Of Blues

3 Phoenix, AZ, Van Buren

5 Los Angeles, CA, The Palladium

7 San Diego, CA, Soma

March 2022

10 Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

11 Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy

12 Manchester, UK, Academy

13 Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

15 Nottingham, UK, Rock City

16 Bristol, UK, O2 Academy

17 London, UK, O2 Kentish Town Forum

20 Paris, FR, Le Trianon

22 Munich, GER, Tonhalle

23 Berlin, GER, Huxleys

25 Koln, GER, E Werk

27 Hanover, GER, Capitol

Tom DeLonge confirmed earlier this year that A&A’s sixth full-length record was “coming”, having previously shared various behind-the-scenes studio clips on Instagram. Further information on the project is yet to be revealed.

Ahead of LP6, Angels & Airwaves have released a string of singles: ‘All That’s Left Is Love’,Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’.