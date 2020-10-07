Anggun shares ‘Dreams’ cover to honor the late Eddie Van Halen

Indonesian singer Anggun has shared a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6.

In a minute-long video posted on social media, Anggun sang ‘Dreams’ by Van Halen while playing the piano. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a separate post on Instagram, Anggun elaborated on her long-running love for Van Halen, showing off a shirt with Eddie Van Halen on it.

“I grew up listening to the legendary #VanHalen and would cover many of their songs on stage during my rock days. I loved [the] David Lee Roth era but Sammy Hagar brought mean vocals to the band,” she wrote.

“And there’s Eddie Van Halen who was one of the Greatest Guitar players of all time. He was also good looking, probably because he had Indonesian blood. He was my guitar hero.”

Van Halen’s mother, Eugenia van Halen, was a Eurasian from Rangkasbitung in Java. Read her post here:

Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after battling throat cancer. Numerous rock artists like Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Billy Idol and Metallica, among others, have paid their respects to the guitarist.

Advertisement

Van Halen formed the band, which shared his last name, in 1972. They were known for hits like ‘Jump,’ ‘Respect the Wind,’ and ‘We’re the Greatest.’ The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.