Animal Collective announce new album ‘Time Skiffs’, share lead single ‘Prester John’

Animal Collective have shared details of their forthcoming album, ‘Time Skiffs’, and shared its lead single, ‘Prester John’.

‘Time Skiffs’ follows the band’s last record, 2016’s ‘Painting With‘, and will mark their 11th studio album to date. It’s released on February 4 via Domino (pre-order here).

First song ‘Prester John’ was released today (October 20) and was written by fusing two songs together: one written by bandmember Avey Tare and the other by fellow bandmate Panda Bear.

A press release about the album states: “These nine songs are love letters, distress signals, en plein air observations, and relaxation hymns, the collected transmissions of four people who have grown into relationships and parenthood and adult worry. But they are rendered with Animal Collective’s singular sense of exploratory wonder, same as they ever were.”

A limited edition 2xLP on starburst ruby and black vinyl is currently available in the pre-orders.

‘Time Skiffs’ track list:

01. ‘Dragon Slayer’

02. ‘Car Keys’

03. ‘Prester John’

04. ‘Strung With Everything’

05. ‘Walker’

06. ‘Cherokee’

07. ‘Passer-by’

08. ‘We Go Back’

09. ‘Royal And Desire’

The group will also head out on a US tour next in promotion of the new album. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 22) from here.

Animal Collective US tour 2022:

MARCH

08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA Hunter Center

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

23 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

24-27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Animal Collective have shared three EPs since the release of their last album: ‘The Painters’ and ‘Meeting Of The Waters’ from 2017, and ‘Bridge To Quiet’, which arrived in 2020.

In a review of the group’s latest studio album, NME concluded: “Overall, ‘Painting With’ is a dizzying, lurid treat, almost too much to take in, craving its natural habitat. And it’ll really come alive out in the wild.”