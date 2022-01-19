Animal Collective share new single and announce UK and European tour

Animal Collective have announced a UK and European tour alongside the release of a new single – find out more below.

Following a spring US tour, the band – comprising Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin – will hit the road on this side of the pond beginning November 2 at Dolan’s in Limerick, Ireland.

They will then make stops in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow before heading across to mainland Europe for a run of dates that will wrap up on November 27 in Cologne.

Animal Collective are due to release their 11th studio album, ‘Time Skiffs’, on February 4 via Domino; it’s their first since 2016’s ‘Painting With’. You can pre-order it here.

On the heels of recent singles ‘Prester John’ and Scott Walker tribute ‘Walker’, the band have now shared a third track from their upcoming LP, ‘Strung With Everything’, an experimental, psychedelia-inspired record that clocks in at almost seven minutes.

The track comes alongside a colourful animated video directed by Abby Portner. Discussing her work with the band and the video, she said: “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been designing and animating all of the video content out of cut paper. I have been editing together symbols and coloured static silhouettes that match the music’s feeling and rhythm. The videos are like pictographs that tell a story organically and simply.

“For the ‘Strung With Everything’ video we wanted to continue with this process to match the style of the band’s live shows in a music video.”

You can watch the video below:

You can see Animal Collective’s UK and Ireland tour dates below – get your tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans

3 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall

6 – Bristol, UK – SWX

7 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

9 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

For all other dates, visit the band’s official website.

Animal Collective have shared three EPs since the release of their last album: ‘The Painters’ and ‘Meeting Of The Waters’ from 2017, and ‘Bridge To Quiet’, which arrived in 2020.

In a review of the group’s latest studio album, NME concluded: “Overall, ‘Painting With’ is a dizzying, lurid treat, almost too much to take in, craving its natural habitat. And it’ll really come alive out in the wild.”