Anitta reveals ‘Funk Generation’ release date, shares new single ‘Double Team’

Anitta has confirmed details of her long-awaited new studio album ‘Funk Generation’, and has shared the latest single ‘Double Team’ – listen below.

The Brazilian musician has revealed that the album will be out on April 26 via her new label Republic Records, alongside Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

‘Double Team’ includes features from Puerto Rican artist Brray and Spanish singer Bad Gyal. Check it out here:

Speaking about the record, Anitta has said: “’Funk Generation’ is an album where I celebrate my roots. It’s where I express the power of [Rio de Janeiro’s] funk in every track its unique, danceable, and sensual beats. It’s a rhythm born in the favelas, where I grew up, and it exudes resistance and art in every community.”

“I’m proud to work on a project about a genre that has been unfairly stigmatized in Brazil but is slowly gaining recognition worldwide. In the album, I bring in important collaborations that helped me tell this story. I’ve been involved in every step of the production and visual direction, and I’ve achieved the result I’ve been aiming for.”

The album follows on from last August’s EP release of ‘Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story’.

In April last year, Anitta parted ways with Warner Music Group, after claims that she would have “auctioned off her organs” to end her contract with them. She had been signed with the company for over a decade.

“If there was a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, there isn’t,” she had written online, warning followers about the importance of legal documents.

“When you’re young and still don’t know a lot, you need to pay close attention to the things you sign… if you don’t, you could spend a lifetime paying for the mistake.”

Anitta is also on record saying that she plans to end her singing career in the next five years.

The comments were made in an interview with Billboard, following her nomination for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy ceremony. There, she said that she will “definitely” seek new opportunities in her career and would be eager to develop an acting career.