Anitta signs worldwide deal with Sony Music

Anitta has signed a new worldwide publishing agreement with Sony Music.

The Brazilian singer enjoyed huge international success last year with her single ‘Girl From Rio’, while she has also collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Cardi B in recent years.

Sony confirmed the deal earlier this week, with Jon Platt, the Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, saying: “Anitta is a brilliant performer, whose authenticity as a songwriter effortlessly transcends cultures.

“As she continues to broaden her influence around the world, Sony Music Publishing is excited to support her creative path forward.”

Anitta said of the Sony deal: “I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!”

“Anitta is a phenomenon – an artist and songwriter able to straddle multiple worlds, genres and languages in her own very unique and hugely successful way,” Jorge Mejia, President and CEO, Sony Music Publishing Latin America and U.S. Latin, added.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sony Music Publishing family and look forward to making her feel right at home.”

Anitta is currently working on her fifth studio album ‘Girl From Rio’, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Kisses’.

Anitta recently performed during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, a televised New Year’s Eve event in the US which also featured the likes of Miley Cyrus, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Noah Cyrus.