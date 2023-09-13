Anitta teases new song ‘Grip’ during medley performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Anitta has teased a new song called ‘Grip’ as part of a medley performance at this year’s MTV VMAs ceremony.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs

The Brazilian singer-songwriter performed a trio of songs during the show, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight (September 12). Included in Anitta’s VMAs setlist were the tracks ‘Used to Be’ and ‘Funk Rave’, both of which are lifted from her most recent three-track EP, ‘Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story’.

Anitta concluded the medley with ‘Grip’, an as-yet unreleased track that saw the singer flanked by neon-dressed dancers and pulsating choreography. “This little pussy got grip,” Anitta sings on the electro-pop chorus, “Let her know who you messin’ with.”

Advertisement

‘Grip’ was one of two unreleased songs to be debuted by Anitta at the ceremony, with the singer elsewhere sharing the stage with Tomorrow X Together for a rendition of their collaborative single ‘Back For More’. That song will be officially released on Friday (September 15), with a TXT-only version available on September 18.

Anitta went on to collect the award for Best Latin for ‘Funk Rave’, beating out the likes of Bad Bunny, Rosalía and Shakira. Anitta won in the same category in 2022 for ‘Envolver’, the same year she made history as the first Brazilian artist to win at the VMAs.

Alongside Anitta, other notable performers at this year’s ceremony included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Lil Wayne, Måneskin and Nicki Minaj, among others. Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy was named the VMAs’ Global Icon.

Taylor Swift, who led this year’s nominations with eight in total, took home the awards for Video Of The Year and Song of The Year — both for her 2022 single ‘Anti-Hero’ — while Ice Spice collected the trophy for Best New Artist.

Head here for the full list of 2023 MTV VMA winners.