Annalé enlists Mateus Asato, Inigo Pascual and more for new version of ‘Goodbye’

Korean-American singer-songwriter Annalé has released a new collaboration with Brazilian guitar maestro Mateus Asato, Filipino singer Inigo Pascual and Malaysian production trio MFMF.

The track, titled ‘Goodbye’, is an English remake of Annalé’s 2020 song of the same name – her first Korean-language single. Besides its guests, the English version of the track takes on a more stripped-back approach as compared to the pop-leaning original, save for Asato’s intricate guitar lines.

Listen to Annalé’s new English version of ‘Goodbye’ below.

“I love the diversity of the artists involved in this project,” Annalé enthused in a press statement. “Korean-American, Filipino, Brazilian and Malaysian all in one song!”

Asato said the song “feels like a refreshment to the soul”. He added, “The happiness found through the melodic path makes a perfect marriage with the vocal harmonies. Everything fits so well!

Asato also noted that being able to contrive to the track was “a big privilege to me – especially for having the opportunity of collaborating with such talented artists”.

Annalé made her debut in 2016 with the track ‘Roses’, which charted for a total of 20 weeks on Billboard’s R&B Airplay charts and peaked at #19. Her 2020 single ‘Half Of It’ with Musiq Soulchild also peaked at #11 on Billboard’s Top 20 R&B charts.

Prior to featuring on ‘Goodbye’, Inigo Pascual collaborated with labelmate Moophs for a cover of Air Supply’s ‘All Out Of Love’ earlier this year. He had also released a reggae remix of ‘Catching Feelings’ in November.